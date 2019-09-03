|
Henrietta Homan
Newark - Henrietta (Gillespie) Homan, 89, of Newark, Delaware, previously a longtime resident of Essington, Pennsylvania died peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was in the comfort of her home surrounded by loving family.
Henrietta was a member of St. John - Holy Angels Parish in Newark, and a dedicated former member of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Essington. A deeply religious person, she was devoted to her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Harriet (Thompson) Gillespie; her husband, Robert Homan; her brothers, Francis and James Gillespie; her sister, Betty Powers.
Henrietta is survived by her children, Penny Paris (Mike), Patty Coyle (Harry), Bob Homan (Beth); her grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie (Bill), Brian, Jimmy (Divinia), Julia (Bobby), Jackie, Bobby, Virginia, and Audrey; four great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Marie Gillespie.
The family would like to thank the staff of Delaware Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Henrietta.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Holy Angels Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark on Wednesday, September 4 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately for immediate family in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery on Thursday, September 5.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Henrietta may be made to the A. I. DuPont Hospital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 (https://www.nemours.org).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 3, 2019