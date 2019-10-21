|
Hockessin, DE - Henrietta T. Zinkowski, 97 of Hockessin passed away peacefully at The Summit in Hockessin on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Henrietta was born in Nanticoke, PA the daughter of the late Sophie (Lankowski) and John Jurta. She was a homemaker and a part time teller at First Federal Bank. She was a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and the Mid County Senior Center. Henrietta's hobbies included playing bridge, crafts and travelling. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Zinkowski in 1975, her sister, Irene Beggs and her Brother, Richard Jurta.
Henrietta is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Beverly Zinkowski of Landenberg, PA and Janet and Pat Freccia of Hockessin; her grandchildren, Brent Freccia and his wife, Diana and Alison Panicola and her husband, Anthony and her great-grandchildren, Juliet, Anthony and Cara.
The family would like to thank all those at The Summit Assisted Living for the extraordinary care given to Henrietta during her four year stay.
Services and burial will be private. On-line condolences may be made at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019