Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Zinkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta T. Zinkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta T. Zinkowski Obituary
Hockessin, DE - Henrietta T. Zinkowski, 97 of Hockessin passed away peacefully at The Summit in Hockessin on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Henrietta was born in Nanticoke, PA the daughter of the late Sophie (Lankowski) and John Jurta. She was a homemaker and a part time teller at First Federal Bank. She was a former member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and the Mid County Senior Center. Henrietta's hobbies included playing bridge, crafts and travelling. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Zinkowski in 1975, her sister, Irene Beggs and her Brother, Richard Jurta.

Henrietta is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Beverly Zinkowski of Landenberg, PA and Janet and Pat Freccia of Hockessin; her grandchildren, Brent Freccia and his wife, Diana and Alison Panicola and her husband, Anthony and her great-grandchildren, Juliet, Anthony and Cara.

The family would like to thank all those at The Summit Assisted Living for the extraordinary care given to Henrietta during her four year stay.

Services and burial will be private. On-line condolences may be made at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now