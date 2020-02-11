|
Henry C. Urban
Hockessin - Henry C. "Hank" Urban passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude "Gert" (nee Gardzalla). Born in Dallas, Pennsylvania to Henry and Leona Urban in 1927, Hank served in the US Navy in World War II.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews. John and Dot Dzuris were his caring and loving friends.
A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM, where funeral services will begin at 11:00AM. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Hank to St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808 or to .
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020