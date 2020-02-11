Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Urban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry C. Urban


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry C. Urban Obituary
Henry C. Urban

Hockessin - Henry C. "Hank" Urban passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Gertrude "Gert" (nee Gardzalla). Born in Dallas, Pennsylvania to Henry and Leona Urban in 1927, Hank served in the US Navy in World War II.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. John and Dot Dzuris were his caring and loving friends.

A viewing will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM, where funeral services will begin at 11:00AM. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Hank to St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808 or to .

To offer condolences, www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -