Henry D. Skogmo
Dagsboro - Henry "Hank" Skogmo, age 91, of Dagsboro, Delaware passed away at Catered Living in Ocean Pines, Maryland on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his Son, Scott C. Skogmo, and Daughter In-Law, Gracie F. Skogmo of Ellicott City, MD and Grandson, Eric J. Skogmo of Ellicott City, MD. Hank lived in the Wilmington Area for 35 years, then enjoyed retirement in Bay Colony/Dagsboro for the last 18 years. Was married to Marjorie H. Skogmo, now deceased, for 65 years. Hank worked as an accomplished Court Reporter, first in Iowa, then for over 25 years in the prestigious Chancery Court in Wilmington, Delaware. Hank was an avid golfer as a member of Concord Country Club in Concordville, PA, and then Cripple Creek Country Club near Bethany Beach, DE. He also was a talented classical pianist. Served in the United States Navy. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019