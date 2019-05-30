Services
Hannigan-Short-Disharoon Funeral Home
700 West Street
Laurel, DE 19956
(302) 875-3637
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laurel Fire Department
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Laurel Fire Department
205 West 10th street
Laurel, DE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurel - Henry "Clay" Davis III, age 82, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on May 24, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital in Christiana.

Clay, was born in Laurel, DE a son of the late Henry Clay Davis II and Allie (Prevette) Davis.

Clay attended the University of Delaware graduating with a BA in History in 1959. He then served his country in the United States Army, including a tour in Vietnam, attaining the rank of Major. After the Army, he attended the Dickinson Law School and received his Juris Doctorate degree. He was a member of the Bar in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington DC. He became an accomplished lawyer, owning his own law firm in Georgetown, DE. Clay retired in 2014.

Outside of his law practice, Clay filled his life with family activities, raising English Setters, writing short stories, hunting, fishing, and enjoying nature. He was happy in the fields, woodlands, and on the waters near his long time family home of Laurel Delaware.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Leslie A. (Riley) Davis of Laurel, his son, Daniel Curtis Davis and wife Cynthia (Shockley) of Laurel, his daughters, Mary Sharon Sheppard and husband Paul of Washington State and Gwenyth Ann Davis and husband Michael McVey of Seaford, DE. And by his grandchildren Katelyn Daugherty, Emily Davis Grabowski, Ben Sheppard and Josh Sheppard. A sister-in-law, Betsy (Lowe) Davis. Four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Edward Davis and nephew G. Roscoe Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Laurel Fire Department 205 West 10th street Laurel, DE 19956, on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Rev. Ken Athey will begin the service. Family and friends are then invited to share for personal remembrances until 6:30. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army or Ducks Unlimited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, DE.
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
