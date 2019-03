Henry E. Bradley "Hank"



Wilmington - Henry E. Bradley, age 93, of Wilmington, DE passed away on February 25, 2019 at the Wilmington Veterans Hospital. Born in Bel Air, MD, he was the son of the late Clara (Kerr) and John Joseph Bradley. As a child, he survived polio and, even though it left him with a significant limp, he never let it stand in his way. During WWll, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines. Their mission was to deliver supplies to the troops around the world. Their ship was always escorted by Battleships to protect their cargo from the enemy. After the war, he became an Ironworker with Local 451. He helped build the Delaware Memorial Bridges 1 and 2 and several other bridges and buildings along the east coast. He and his brothers often worked together. He was Building Superintendent for the Budd Metal Co. in Wilmington for 25 years. At the age of 40, Hank was recruited and joined the Naval Reserves, serving as Chief Petty Officer for 20 years. Although he officially retired 30 years ago, he continued to work up until the age of 82. In addition to his parents and nine siblings, Hank was predeceased by his wife Geraldine Bradley in 2013. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on February 28th.



Hank is survived by his son, Scott Bradley (Barbara) of Elkton, MD; his daughters, Karen Gerhard (Wayne) of Lewes, DE and Cynthia Prang of Wilmington, DE; his 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to Lori Phillips and Ethel Davis for taking care of Dad. They will always be a part of the family.



A visitation will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 from 11 A.M. until 12:15 P.M. Funeral services and burial will be held immediately following at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary