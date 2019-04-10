|
Henry E. Manlove, Sr., USN Retired Master Chief
Wilmington - Henry E. "Ed" Manlove, Sr., age 85, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Friday, April 5, 2019.
He was born on July 17, 1933 and grew up within the faith community of St. Mary's Parish and School, his second family and home. Ed faithfully loved and lived his faith and was active in many aspects of parish life.
"Chief" loved our country, as well, proudly serving in the US Navy for over 33 years. He served overseas aboard the USS Lindenwald and then as a Reservist. He was called back to active duty as a Recruiter, covering all of Delaware and the southern counties of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Ed proudly matched recruits with their goals while consistently exceeding the needs of the Navy, distinguishing himself as a highly respected and decorated recruiter of the Recruiting Command North East Region. Ed also worked as a pipefitter for the DuPont Company for 25 years.
Above all, Ed will be most remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Family meant everything to him and these were the people and things closest to his heart.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F., Jr. and Louisa (Barlow) Manlove; his older siblings, Robert F. III, Louise and Charles. He leaves behind his heart, his wife of 64 years, Jean (Skotniski); his children, Madeline Romano (Tony), Michael, Joseph (Vici), Steven (Beverly), Timothy, Henry E., Jr. (Christy), Mary Pirkola (Joseph) and Eileen. He was the fun, loving grandfather to his 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Family was very important Ed, and each member knows how much he loved them.
The family would like to thank his caregiver, Kirk, from the Home Instead Senior Care, for his wonderful care and companionship. We are also grateful to Vitas Hospice for their care these last 2 weeks.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 6th and Pine Streets, Wilmington, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Ste. 302, Newark, DE 19713.
