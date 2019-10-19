|
|
Henry E. Markiewicz
Wilmington, DE - Henry E. Markiewicz, 90, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Henry was born in Wilmington on June 11, 1929, son of the late Henry and Theresa (Olenderski) Markiewicz. He received his education from St. Stanislaus, P.S. DuPont and Salesianum Schools, and was a graduate of Beacom Business College (currently Goldey-Beacom). A veteran of the United States Army, Henry proudly served our country during the Korean War. Following his military service, he began his career with the Allied Chemical and Dye Corporation, later becoming employed as an industrial engineer with the Chrysler Corporation and retired after 29 years of dedicated service.
Henry was a long standing, devoted member of St. Elizabeth Parish, as well as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association of Delaware - Chapter 2 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2863. Henry was a founding member of the Polskie Koliegy Group and enjoyed their bowling and lunch outings.
His beloved wife of 63 years, Ileane (Czerwinski) Markiewicz, passed away on April 14, 2016. He was also predeceased by his sister, Bernadette Kwoka.
Henry is survived by his children, Henry G. (Pam), Susan T. Dawson (John), Michael J. (Jeanne), Francis J. (Lisa) and Christopher J. (Renee); his grandchildren: Leah Markiewicz; John Paul (Meghan), Justin (Monica) and Jaclyn Dawson; Kristy McMaster (Jake); Michael, Katie, Francis, Jackson, Alexis, Brandon Markiewicz; Michael McNicholas; his great grandchildren, Ayden, Jonathan, Chelsea, Matthew and Jenson. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Edward Markiewicz (Barbara); nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Elizabeth Church, Cedar and Clayton Streets, Wilmington on Wednesday, October 23 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Parish, 809 S. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019