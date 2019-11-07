Services
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Lake Worth, FL
Henry F. (Frank) Balascio Jr.

Henry F. Balascio, Jr. (Frank)

West Palm Beach - Henry F. Balascio, Jr., 90 of West Palm Beach, FL died October 19, 2019 formerly of Wilmington, DE. He is survived by his companion, Carol Spengenberg, his children, John Brittingham (Sheryl); Francis Balascio (Teresa); and Bunny Christopher (Brian). He is also survived by many sisters and brothers as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, a brother and a grandson. Services and burial will be held at 2:00 on November 15, 2019 at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
