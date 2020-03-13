Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
345 Bear-Christiana Rd
Bear, DE
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
345 Bear-Christiana Rd
Bear, DE
New Castle - Henry F. Darwicki, age 74, of New Castle, DE, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Patricia Darwicki; his sisters, Linda Green and Delores Harnett; numerous nieces and nephews; and many in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose Darwicki; his brother, Joseph Darwicki; his sister, Rosalie Whitley; and his nephew, Brian Darwicki.

Henry was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus 4th degree and a Native American Group. Henry enjoyed traveling and cheering for the Eagles. He will be deeply missed.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, pleases donate in Henry's memory to the . For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
