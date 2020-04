Henry Harper Silliman, Jr.Greenville - Henry Harper Silliman, Jr., born in June of 1934, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2020.He was the son of Mariana du Pont Silliman and Henry Harper Silliman, oldest brother of Doris Stockly, (Holmes,) Eleanor S. Maroney, (Ronald,) Mariana S. Richards, (Robert,) John E. Silliman, (Valerie,) and predeceased by his brother, Robert M. Silliman, (Ann.)He attended the Wilmington Friends School, graduated from St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, Class of 1952, Yale College Class of 1956.In August of 1955, he married Katrina Wells Winfield and their five sons are Henry (Troy) Harper Silliman, III, (Greer,) Dr. Christopher C. Silliman, (Lori) David du Pont Silliman, (Ann,) Mark Winfield Silliman, (Anna,) Dunning Brewster Silliman, (Susan.) In time there were 14 grandchildren and one great grandson.In February of 1976, he married Marion Taggart Shipley and welcomed step-daughter Mary Dupuy Shipley, William (Woody,) Strawbridge Shipley, and later four more granddaughters.Henry worked at the du Pont Co. for 37 years, first in Kinston, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, in textile fiber plants, and lastly in Wilmington.He was a Trustee of the Tower Hill School, St. Andrew's School, Middletown, DE., member of the Longwood Foundation, Community Housing, served several terms on the Christ Church Christiana Hundred Vestry. His favorite activity was his dedication to the Westover Wildcats, firstly as a team manager, often as the treasurer, lastly as a respected ump. He was thanked with a plaque reading:Henry Harper Silliman, Jr.our sincerest thanksformany years of servicealways saying "I'll do it"making it fun forall creatures great and smalland especially forcaring enough to givemore then we can every repayThe Westover WildcatsA Memorial Service in Thanksgiving for the life of Henry Harper Silliman, Jr., will be held at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, August 22, 2020 at 11:00A.M.For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com