Henry Harper Silliman
1934 - 2020
Henry Harper Silliman, Jr.

Greenville - Henry Harper Silliman, Jr., born in June of 1934, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2020.

He was the son of Mariana du Pont Silliman and Henry Harper Silliman, oldest brother of Doris Stockly, (Holmes,) Eleanor S. Maroney, (Ronald,) Mariana S. Richards, (Robert,) John E. Silliman, (Valerie,) and predeceased by his brother, Robert M. Silliman, (Ann.)

He attended the Wilmington Friends School, graduated from St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire, Class of 1952, Yale College Class of 1956.

In August of 1955, he married Katrina Wells Winfield and their five sons are Henry (Troy) Harper Silliman, III, (Greer,) Dr. Christopher C. Silliman, (Lori) David du Pont Silliman, (Ann,) Mark Winfield Silliman, (Anna,) Dunning Brewster Silliman, (Susan.) In time there were 14 grandchildren and one great grandson.

In February of 1976, he married Marion Taggart Shipley and welcomed step-daughter Mary Dupuy Shipley, William (Woody,) Strawbridge Shipley, and later four more granddaughters.

Henry worked at the du Pont Co. for 37 years, first in Kinston, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, in textile fiber plants, and lastly in Wilmington.

He was a Trustee of the Tower Hill School, St. Andrew's School, Middletown, DE., member of the Longwood Foundation, Community Housing, served several terms on the Christ Church Christiana Hundred Vestry. His favorite activity was his dedication to the Westover Wildcats, firstly as a team manager, often as the treasurer, lastly as a respected ump. He was thanked with a plaque reading:

Henry Harper Silliman, Jr.

our sincerest thanks

for

many years of service

always saying "I'll do it"

making it fun for

all creatures great and small

and especially for

caring enough to give

more then we can every repay

The Westover Wildcats

A Memorial Service in Thanksgiving for the life of Henry Harper Silliman, Jr., will be held at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, August 22, 2020 at 11:00A.M.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ Church, Christiana Hundred
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
