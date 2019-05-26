|
Henry Howard
Wilmington - Henry "Bros" Howard, age 83, went home to be with the Lord, May 20, 2019. Husband of Barbara Howard for 52 years; father of Angel Howard, Sharohn Howard and Toy Robinson (Norris), and a host of other children whom he raised; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held, 11am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6th & Pine St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 26, 2019