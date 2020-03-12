|
Henry Lionel Smith
Newark - Transitioned on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 12pm - 2pm at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th St, Wilmington, DE 19802.
Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.
Repast will be held from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at Elks Lodge No. 106, 800 E. 13th St, Wilmington, DE 19802.
Henry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ralene Commodore Smith, sons Henry Smith Jr. and Roger Stanford III, sisters Bernice Smith Harper (Bruce), Kim Bagby, Kelly Bagby, Brother Amzi Demetrius Lightner (Latoya), grandsons Roger Stanford and Roemello Stanford.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020