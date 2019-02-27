|
|
Henry N. Bufano, Jr.
Newark - Henry Nicholas Bufano, Jr. "Harry", age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February, 24, 2019.
Harry was born in Chester, PA, son of the late Henry N., Sr, and Helen (Glasco) Bufano. He was a graduate of St. James High School where he excelled in cross country. He attended St. Joseph's University on scholarship until leaving to enlist with the United States Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working for IBM, ultimately retiring as a field service engineer after 35-plus years.
Harry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping - both in the Poconos and at the beach and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. He enjoyed traveling and baking and cherished family time, especially around holidays and Sunday dinners.
He will be missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Kathleen (Stradley) Bufano; his children, Rosemary Cooney, Theresa Scarfo (Robert, Sr.), Eileen Easton (Norman), Michael Bufano (Jennifer), Henry Bufano, III (Sandra), Christopher Bufano (Vicky), and Patrick Bufano (Wendy); 22 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Ann Hoibakk (Rod).
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Sklodowski.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 2:00 - 4:00pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713. The family also expresses their gratitude for Dad's enduring friendship with Bill W.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019