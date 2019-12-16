|
|
Henry Prusinski, Jr.
Wilmington - Henry A. Prusinski, Jr. age 81, of Wilmington, DE was born on November 7, 1938 and passed away on December 9, 2019 after a long illness with COPD. Henry graduated from Wilmington High School and then worked many years as a salesman for numerous companies. He had a passion for sports. He was very involved in the CYO Basketball league and also coached at Padua Academy.
He is survived by his three children; Gary, Michael and Kristin and 6 grandchildren; Alexia, Nicole, Dominick, Luke, Mia and Morgan Prusinski. He also has 1 great granddaughter, Penelope. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Trzinski) Prusinski.
We have lost one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace.
Visitation for Henry will begin at 10:30 am on December 20, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Funeral services will be at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow in the Crypt of the Eternal Life, Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
John F. Yasik
Funeral Services
For condolences,
yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019