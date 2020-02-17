|
Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot, Sr.
New Castle - Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot, Sr., age 82, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Born and raised in Newton Square, PA on September 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Herbert Alphonso and Theresa Torterotot. Herb retired from Teamsters, Local 326 where he dedicated many years of service. He enjoyed racing stockcars and drag cars with his son, David. Herb loved traveling, camping, buying and selling at flea markets and attending various auctions. Herb especially enjoyed the Fourth of July, where everyone would come at night to enjoy his fireworks display. Dedicated to his community, he was a life member of Minquadale Fire Company.
In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Carolyn J. (Swain) Torterotot; and son, David M. Torterotot. He is survived by his children, Herbert A. Torterotot, Jr., Diane T. Torterotot (Gus) and Sharon L. Torterotot; 8 grandchildren, including Paul Torterotot; and 16 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herb's memory to Minquadale Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 647, Manor Branch, New Castle, DE 19720.
