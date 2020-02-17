Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Torterotot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot Sr.


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot Sr. Obituary
Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot, Sr.

New Castle - Herbert Albert "Herb" Torterotot, Sr., age 82, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Born and raised in Newton Square, PA on September 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Herbert Alphonso and Theresa Torterotot. Herb retired from Teamsters, Local 326 where he dedicated many years of service. He enjoyed racing stockcars and drag cars with his son, David. Herb loved traveling, camping, buying and selling at flea markets and attending various auctions. Herb especially enjoyed the Fourth of July, where everyone would come at night to enjoy his fireworks display. Dedicated to his community, he was a life member of Minquadale Fire Company.

In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Carolyn J. (Swain) Torterotot; and son, David M. Torterotot. He is survived by his children, Herbert A. Torterotot, Jr., Diane T. Torterotot (Gus) and Sharon L. Torterotot; 8 grandchildren, including Paul Torterotot; and 16 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herb's memory to Minquadale Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 647, Manor Branch, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -