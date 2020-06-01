Herbert B. Kleinbard
Herbert B. Kleinbard

Wipmington - Age 77, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

He graduated from P. S. DuPont High School and Penn State University.

Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Freda (née Brodsky); and son, Lee; Herbert is survived by his son, Charles; sisters, Susan Lipton, Deborah Bowers, and June Ewing; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Schoenberg

Memorial Chapel






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
