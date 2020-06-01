Herbert B. Kleinbard
Wipmington - Age 77, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He graduated from P. S. DuPont High School and Penn State University.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Freda (née Brodsky); and son, Lee; Herbert is survived by his son, Charles; sisters, Susan Lipton, Deborah Bowers, and June Ewing; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Wipmington - Age 77, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He graduated from P. S. DuPont High School and Penn State University.
Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Freda (née Brodsky); and son, Lee; Herbert is survived by his son, Charles; sisters, Susan Lipton, Deborah Bowers, and June Ewing; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.