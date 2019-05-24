Herbert C. Buckalew



Hockessin - Herbert C. Buckalew, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday May 22, 2019.



Herbert was born in Wilmington, DE, to Jesse James and Mabel Jackson Buckalew. He attended St. Elizabeth's high school, and married Patricia A. O'Donnell in 1954. Herb worked various jobs over the years, and retired as a Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington. He tended bar as a second job, played on multiple softball teams, played semi-pro baseball, and was an avid Phillies and Yankees fan.



Herb loved to sing, had a great sense of humor, and was a talented artist. He coached Little League baseball, and loved to watch his grandkids' games. He was a hard worker, had a solid sense of what was right and wrong, and instilled both in his children. He always said that his children were his greatest achievement.



Herb was pre-deceased by his wife, his parents, his sisters Elizabeth Maguigan, Caroline Przybylski, Frances Wright, Ann Morgan, and his brother James Buckalew. He is survived by his children Kathleen Buckalew (Marilyn Talman, dec'd.), Diane Norvell (Joseph), Daniel Buckalew (Loretta), Janet Buckalew, and Patricia Bradley (David); ten grandchildren (who knew him as Pop-Pop): Alaina, Jason, Elijah and Brianna Norvell, Caitlin and Erin Buckalew, Jake Buckalew, Ryan and Sean Bradley, and Kim Keane (Peter); and three great-grandchildren: Kenzie Norvell, and Lilly and Casie Keane. His brother Edward Jackson Buckalew, sister Mabel Wilson, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.



The family is deeply thankful to the staff at The Summit Retirement Community and Brookdale Senior Living for the care and kindness they showed Pat and Herb.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at Mealey's Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church on Clayton and Cedar Streets, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery on Kirkwood Highway.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in memory of Herb's beloved wife, Pat, to the , at " ." Or checks can be sent to the local office at 240 N. James St., Suite 100A, Newport, DE 19804. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 28, 2019