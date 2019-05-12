|
Herbert C. "Herbie" Griffith
Wilmington - Herbert C. "Herbie" Griffith, age 57, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on November 19, 1961, he was a son of the late Donald W. and Anna Mae Griffith. Herbie worked for AstraZeneca as a purchaser, retiring in 2012 after 30 years of dedicated service.
He was a history buff with a phenomenal recall of events. Herbie had a love of watching old films, long naps, gardening and sharing the spoils.
In addition to his parents, Herbie was preceded in death by his sister, Louise M. Hahn. He is survived by his partner, Riva Gingher; siblings, Donald W. Griffith (Karen), Sally Neiffer, Doris Dienes, James Griffith and Andrew Griffith (Pat); and feline companions, Charlie, Baby and Puddin.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Herbie's memory to Habitat for Humanity, 1920 Hutton St, Wilmington, DE 19802 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
