Lewes - Herbert James Crowe, age 83 of Lewes, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow the services with full military honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, DE. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org or to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Station One, PO BOX 327 Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Please visit Mr. Crowe's Life Memorial Webpage and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020