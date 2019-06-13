|
|
Herman L. "Heavy" Shelton
Wilmington, DE - Age 85 departed this life June 03, 2019. Father of Herman (Sharon) , Sherman (Louise) , Caroline, Allen, Rudy (Phyllis), Robert Shelton, and Anna Williams (Kenny); brother of James Shelton and Stella Stanford; also survived by 18 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral 3PM Fri., June 14th at New Destiny Fellowship, 906 E. 16th St. Wilm.; viewing 1PM-2:45PM only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019