Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Drayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman N. Drayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman N. Drayton Obituary
Herman N. Drayton

Savannah, GA - Herman N. Drayton, 92, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A military veteran and retiree of the US Postal Service, Drayton spent his life as a dedicated father, grandfather, relative and, most importantly, servant of the lord. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby, son Herman Jr (Ike) and his siblings, Herman is survived by his daughters Gloria and Shawna, his grandchildren, great grand children and a host of family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street Wilmington, DE 19801. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park Cemetery

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -