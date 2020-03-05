|
|
Herman N. Drayton
Savannah, GA - Herman N. Drayton, 92, departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A military veteran and retiree of the US Postal Service, Drayton spent his life as a dedicated father, grandfather, relative and, most importantly, servant of the lord. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby, son Herman Jr (Ike) and his siblings, Herman is survived by his daughters Gloria and Shawna, his grandchildren, great grand children and a host of family, friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th Street Wilmington, DE 19801. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020