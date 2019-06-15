|
|
Herman Thomas Robbins
Millsboro - Herman Thomas Robbins, 75, died on Tue., June 11, 2019. He worked for the city of Wilmington as a code enforcement inspector for 40 years. A Funeral will be held on Tue. June 18, 2019 at the Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, DE, where friends may call from 11 AM - 1 PM for viewing and visitation. He will be laid to rest at the Indian Mission Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Electronic condolences may be made via www.watsonfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 15, 2019