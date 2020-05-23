Hester Josephine (Cox) McNeillyWilmington - Hester (Cox) McNeilly, 98, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Wilmington, Delaware where she had resided for the past five years. She was born in Virginia in 1921 to Stuart and Victoria Cox. She was proud of her service in the WACs during World War II. In 1945, she married Vance McNeilly and they moved to Wilmington, Delaware in 1954. At the age of 40, Hester was widowed and returned to college to become an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Wallingford PA school district while raising her three children.After retiring, Hester lived in a senior community near Baltimore MD for 18 years where she enjoyed travelling to the corners of the earth, as well as volunteering at the local elementary school.Hester was predeceased by her six siblings, her husband Vance H. McNeilly and her daughter Beverly Ann McNeilly. She is survived by her daughter Jo Ellen de Cos; son Vance McNeilly, Jr. (Cheryl); son-in-law Peter Currer; grandchildren Juan de Cos (Gabrielle), Andres de Cos (Claudia), Jose de Cos (Liliia), and Sarah Currer, and six great grandchildren.Burial will be private.For online condolences visit: