Hettie Malinda (Clifton) Kraszewski
Bear - A beautiful, kind and gentle soul has passed away into God's arms, Hettie Malinda (Clifton) Kraszewski, 94 of Bear, DE, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her loving daughters and family at her bedside.
Hettie was born in Richlands, VA on October 18, 1925 to Ellis Luther and Vicie (VanDyke) Clifton. Being number seven of thirteen children, she and her siblings were always very close throughout their lives. At the age of eighteen, Hettie moved north due to few employment opportunities, joining her eldest sister, Mae, and worked at Triumph Explosives in Elkton, MD. She was one among a great generation of courageous women who made tremendous sacrifices for our country. Hettie made bullets for WWII seeing many near catastrophes with her female fellow workers. As time grew near to the end of the war, she moved to Wilmington, DE securing a job at Electric Hose and Rubber Co. as a machinist. Soon after the war ended, many of the women workers were laid off to make room for the returning service men. She continued to work for 23 plus years at "The Hose" where she also met her future husband. She enjoyed bowling, attending ARA banquets, and many other social events. She was always dressed to the nines and was known for her glamorous style. She married in 1954 to Henry for 64 years until his passing in 2018, he was her favorite companion at Delaware Park races and the casino. They led a happy life and loved to entertain friends and family. Most weekend afternoons, her sisters would gather at her house for "the meeting at the round table"...eating, talking, laughing, just enjoying life, she was always the best hostess. Also being remembered for her most delicious meals, she was an excellent cook that always brought people together which made her the happiest. She was an avid gardener, loved the outdoors along with becoming a "mall walker" for exercise, and was one of Macys best customers. They all knew her by name and considered her a "professional shopper", which rubbed off on her daughters.
In addition to her parents and husband, Hettie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Mae, Lucinda, Walter, Edna, Cassie, Callie, Stella, Donna, Bruce, Mona and Myrtle. She is survived by her brother, Ellis Clifton (Edna) of VA; daughters, Vicy H. Wolfe (Robert) of Bear, DE and Tracy M. Stadter (Robert) of Newark, DE. Her spirit is carried on by her five grandchildren who adored her. She always spoiled and supported them in their endeavors along life, Robert J. Wolfe, Malinda, Robert, Jack and Grace Stadter. Her kind, generous heart will be missed by many family and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
