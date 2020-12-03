1/1
Hilary Susan Lane
1956 - 2020
Hilary Susan Lane

Wilmington - 3/11/1956 to 11/27/2020, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly of Moscow, ID, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer.

Hilary was born in Germany when her father was stationed there with the US Army. She was raised in Jefferson Farms in New Castle and then Windybush in Wilmington, graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in 1974. She then attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in History. Hilary was very close with her sister Ellen and ended up following her to Idaho where they both attended the University of Idaho where Hilary pursued her master's degree in Social Work.

Hilary is predeceased by her parents John and Georgia and her sister Ellen. Hilary is survived by her daughter Lane Hayes (Steven) and two grandsons, Stevie Ray and Slayton and her ex-husband Doug Dunlop. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory two brothers, Jay (Helena) and Slayton (Anne) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Hilary worked in various professions during her career before eventually working for the state of Idaho where she retired after numerous years of dedicated service.

Hilary was known for giving the most unique gifts. You never knew what might be in the packages she sent and sometimes you were almost afraid to look. There was always something in the package that she thought you needed to have.

She was an avid reader, a huge fan of Jeopardy! and loved garage sales. She also enjoyed gardening and canning her harvests so that she could share with family and friends. We will all miss her specialties.

Per her wishes services will be private.

She is now at peace…




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
