Hilda Beck Perialas
Hilda Beck Perialas

Newark - Hilda Beck Perialas, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hilda's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
