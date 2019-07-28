|
Hilda F. Bolen
Newark - Hilda, age 69, departed this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Hilda was a manufacturing technician for WL Gore for 7 years until 1991 and then with Rodel Chemical until she retired in 2011. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed swimming, bowling, cooking, fishing and wrestling.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Melvin in 2009; her daughter Denise in 1994, her parents, Cletus & Bonnie Tucker and her sister, Ernestine Justice.
Survivors include her daughter, Eunice Rogers; sister, Patricia White; 5 grandchildren, Paul Chestnut-Allen, Patrick Chestnut-Smith and Angel Chestnut-Allen.
Services and burial will be private.
The family suggests contributions in Hilda's memory, to , 150 Monument Rd # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019