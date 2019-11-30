Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD
Hilda Lusby Frantsi


1921 - 2019
Hilda Lusby Frantsi Obituary
Hilda Lusby Frantsi

Elkton, MD - Hilda Lusby Frantsi, 98, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Elkton on May 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Jane Lair Lusby.

A homemaker and graduate of Beacom College, Mrs. Frantsi loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church, Cecil County Historical Society and Elk Landing Foundation and DAR. She enjoyed tracing genealogy, dancing, traveling and playing cards.

Her children,, Robert Frantsi, Sr. (Carolyn), Barbara Pinder (Bill), Bill Frantsi (Louise) and John Frantsi, all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Missi Chambers (Mike), Kim Frantsi, Tanya Dobrowolski (Dave Singleton) and Laura Smallwood (Chuck); great grandchildren, Britney Jones (Clayton), Brenton and Ethan Breslin, Kailee, Timmy and Matthew Dobrowolski, Tyler and Elizabeth Smallwood, and Courtney and Jenna Chambers and a great great granddaughter, Eloise Jones.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Frantsi was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, A. Edwin Frantsi, grandsons Bill Pinder III and Rob Frantsi, Jr. and all of her siblings, Edwin, Roland, Harold and Herbert Lusby, Edna Cramer, Catherine Ingram and Frances Whitten.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921 or .

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
