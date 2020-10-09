1/1
Horace M. Wright Jr.
Horace M. Wright, Jr.

Horace M. Wright, Jr. peacefully passed away at the age of 80 in his home, surrounded by his family and dogs, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Horace was born in Parkesburg, PA on June 12, 1940. He had three siblings, Rose Ranck, John Wright and the late Jean Mullin. Throughout his lifetime, "Pop" (as many of his players called him) found joy through coaching youth football and softball in West Chester. He supported his four children, Mark Wright, Rene' Zelkin (Gregg), Rose Ann Smith (Gregory) and Michael Wright in their sporting adventures throughout their childhood. Horace worked at Shop Rite in West Chester for over 40 years as a grocery manager. He loved working with the customers on a daily basis. Horace enjoyed family gatherings around the dinner table. He found true joy in good Italian food and fulfilled a lifelong dream of visiting Italy. Fond memories were made with his three grandchildren, Annina, Colton and Dustin, especially playing in his pool.

After 28 years of marriage, Horace has rejoined his loving wife, Connie. He will be remembered as a happy man whose love of sports brought him joy as well as the beach, gardening, laughing, dancing and eating.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE, where a memorial mass will begin at 10:30 am. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Horace's memory to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
OCT
14
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
October 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.rip pop, you would be missed be many. you were percent the best coach i ever had in softball and the best 2nd dad to me many moons ago and really was my 2nd family when i was young, so caring and loving man. thank you for caring so much about me and taking me under your wings i was so blessed to be part of your family! so many great memories of you flooding this pass few days , but one of the best was at an saturday softball game i remember you yelling for me not to jump the outfield fence to go after people that were yelling at our pitcher which was Renee your daughter , you always knew me like a book and knew to stop me from acting up as you called it, but nobody was getting away clean when they came after my pitcher i told you that day lol . i hope your coaching in heaven Pop . thank you for loving me always in my ❤ forever
jean sciarretta latshaw
Friend
