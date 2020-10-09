May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.rip pop, you would be missed be many. you were percent the best coach i ever had in softball and the best 2nd dad to me many moons ago and really was my 2nd family when i was young, so caring and loving man. thank you for caring so much about me and taking me under your wings i was so blessed to be part of your family! so many great memories of you flooding this pass few days , but one of the best was at an saturday softball game i remember you yelling for me not to jump the outfield fence to go after people that were yelling at our pitcher which was Renee your daughter , you always knew me like a book and knew to stop me from acting up as you called it, but nobody was getting away clean when they came after my pitcher i told you that day lol . i hope your coaching in heaven Pop . thank you for loving me always in my ❤ forever

jean sciarretta latshaw

Friend