Hortense Priest
Wilmington - Hortense M. Priest, affectionately known as "Arrie," was surrounded by her family when she received her wings on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on September 10, 1934. Her viewing is 5-7PM, Funeral 7PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park July 25th. Online Condolences to www.congofuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware State University: Hortense Priest Scholarship, Delaware State University Foundation, 1200 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.