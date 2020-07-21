1/1
Hortense Priest
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hortense's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hortense Priest

Wilmington - Hortense M. Priest, affectionately known as "Arrie," was surrounded by her family when she received her wings on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on September 10, 1934. Her viewing is 5-7PM, Funeral 7PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park July 25th. Online Condolences to www.congofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware State University: Hortense Priest Scholarship, Delaware State University Foundation, 1200 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral
07:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved