Hosein And Nayer Rozati

Hosein and Nayer Rozati

Hosein Rozati, born May 4th 1935, went to Heaven on October 22nd, 2020. Beloved father and grandfather, he was surrounded by his loving family.

Nayer Karimian Rozati, born November 23rd 1931, went to Heaven to join her husband of 60 years on November 28th, 2020. Beloved mother and grandmother, she too was surrounded by her loving family.

They are survived by their son, Hafez Rozati, his wife Diadira; and their children, Jasmin, Jennie, and David; their loving daughter, Mojgan, her husband, Farhad (who was like a son to them) and their children, Roxy and Cyrus.

The Rozati Family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice for all of the help with Baba and Nana through these difficult times.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers family would like to ask to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Alzheimer's Association - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, #102, Philadelphia, PA, 19106.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
