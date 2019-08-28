|
Houston Caesar, Jr.
Newark, DE - Age 78, departed this life August 25, 2019. Husband of the late Emma Jean Caesar; father of Shenandoah (Carla), Jewan, Latroy (Kennika), Felecia and Houston Caesar III; also survived by 2 brothers, 5 sisters, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 12PM Fri., Aug. 30th at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm, DE 19805; viewing 10am-12pm. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019