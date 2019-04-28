|
|
Houston Lee Perrine, Jr.
Wilmington - Houston Lee Perrine Jr., age 64, of Wilmington, DE, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Lee's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Millcreek Fire Company at 3808 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19808. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019