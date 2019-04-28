Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Houston Perrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Houston Lee Perrine Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Houston Lee Perrine Jr. Obituary
Houston Lee Perrine, Jr.

Wilmington - Houston Lee Perrine Jr., age 64, of Wilmington, DE, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Lee's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Millcreek Fire Company at 3808 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE 19808. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now