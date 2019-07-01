|
Howard A. Smith
Hockessin - Howard A. Smith, age 88, passed away on June 28, 2019.
Born in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Albert and Matilda (Zenker) Smith. He was educated at Cathedral High School and earned degrees in chemistry and mathematics from St. Johns University in Collegeville, Minnesota and a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Colorado. He worked in the Elastomers Department at DuPont for 36 years and continued to work as a consultant for several more years.
Howard was active as a Boy Scout leader for each of his sons who all earned the honor of Eagle Scout. He was a man of faith and a lector for many years at Holy Child Church. He was an avid musician throughout his life and an accomplished clarinetist. He played in many community bands including the Academy of Lifelong Learning, the New Castle Community and led a wind ensemble, the Four Winds.
While in Colorado, he met the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Nancy. He was a loving and devoted husband and father of four - Curtis, Lee, Judy and David. He deeply enjoyed spending time with his children, his six grandchildren and was a proud great grandfather to seven, soon to be eight, great grandchildren.
Howard will be deeply missed.
At the request of the family services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on July 1, 2019