Howard D. Estes


1926 - 2019
Howard D. Estes Obituary
Howard D. Estes

New Castle - Howard D. Estes, age 93, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Born in Gardener, LA on August 24, 1926, he was a son of the late Harold D. and Cordelia Alice (Gray) Estes. Howard proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He worked for Spitz, Inc. in Chadds Ford, PA as a service technician, retiring after many dedicated years. Howard was a longtime member of Christiana Presbyterian Church. A fan of the outdoors, he enjoyed gardening, bird watching and astronomy.

Howard is survived by his wife, Helen V. (Schwarz) Estes; children, Barbara Ellen Walls of Bear and Howard Kenneth Estes (Brooke) of Ellicott City, MD; grandchildren, Kenneth Ray Phibbs (Chandelle) of New Castle, Jordan Lee Hudson (Devin) of New Castle and Taylor Ann Estes (Jake Kline) of Salisbury, MD; and great grandchildren, Elliette Paige Hudson and Austin Emmell.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Howard's memory to the Christiana Presbyterian Church, 15 North Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702.

spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
