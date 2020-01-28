|
Howard H. Brown
Wilmington - Transitioned on Jan. 23, 2020.
He was survived by sons; Steven and wife (Mihae) of Jacksonville, Fl. and Danny of Wilmington, DE..
First Viewing will take place on Friday, January 31st from 5pm to 7pm at House of Wright Mortuary, 208 East 35th St, Wilmington, DE 19802. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 9am to 10:45am at Lincoln University Campus,
Mary Dod Brown Memorial Chapel, 1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352. Service will immediately follow at 11am.
Please send cards and/or flowers to the chapel c/o Dr. Lenetta Lee, VPSS.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020