Services
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
48 East Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 659-5517
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard H. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard H. Brown Obituary
Howard H. Brown

Wilmington - Transitioned on Jan. 23, 2020.

He was survived by sons; Steven and wife (Mihae) of Jacksonville, Fl. and Danny of Wilmington, DE..

First Viewing will take place on Friday, January 31st from 5pm to 7pm at House of Wright Mortuary, 208 East 35th St, Wilmington, DE 19802. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 9am to 10:45am at Lincoln University Campus,

Mary Dod Brown Memorial Chapel, 1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352. Service will immediately follow at 11am.

Please send cards and/or flowers to the chapel c/o Dr. Lenetta Lee, VPSS.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -