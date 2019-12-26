|
Howard L. Guthrie
Downingtown, PA - Howard L. Guthrie, 79, of Downingtown, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1940 to Howard M. and Helen G. Guthrie. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in Salem, VA and University of Delaware. Howard was the General Manager of Braunsteins in Wilmington, DE, enjoyed a successful career in Real Estate, and then eventually retired as a dedicated employee of MBNA Delaware. Howard was a faithful member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Newark, DE.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne Gladden Guthrie, with whom he would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2020. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply. Finally, he is survived by his mother Helen and three siblings: Pam, Pete and Judy, all from the Salem, VA area. He is preceded in death by his father and sister, Joyce.
Memorial Services will be held at Evangelical Presbyterian Church 308 Possum Park Rd. Newark, Delaware on January 4, 2020 at 11am. Reception to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Evangelical Presbyterian Church in memory of Howard.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019