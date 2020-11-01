1/1
Howard "Butch" Longacre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard "Butch" Longacre

Rockledge, FL - Howard "Butch" Longacre of Rockledge, Florida passed away from natural causes on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura, stepchildren Crystal (Zach and Bailey Naquin Step Grandchildren), and Justin Prejean (Taylor Prejean Husband). Along with many nieces and nephews. Howard was a unique individual with a sense of humor like no other. He enjoyed gardening in his yard, which was filled with flowers of all kinds. Avid smoker and enjoyed the company of four-legged fur babies. He is proceeded in death by his brothers Harvey, Jack and sister Mary Elizabeth Longacre. At his request there will be no services/wake as he would not have wanted that. As he would say, "no tears should be shed, and life must go on".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved