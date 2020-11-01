Howard "Butch" Longacre



Rockledge, FL - Howard "Butch" Longacre of Rockledge, Florida passed away from natural causes on October 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura, stepchildren Crystal (Zach and Bailey Naquin Step Grandchildren), and Justin Prejean (Taylor Prejean Husband). Along with many nieces and nephews. Howard was a unique individual with a sense of humor like no other. He enjoyed gardening in his yard, which was filled with flowers of all kinds. Avid smoker and enjoyed the company of four-legged fur babies. He is proceeded in death by his brothers Harvey, Jack and sister Mary Elizabeth Longacre. At his request there will be no services/wake as he would not have wanted that. As he would say, "no tears should be shed, and life must go on".









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store