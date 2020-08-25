Howard M. Horner
On Saturday August 15, 2020 Howard M. Horner loving husband, father of five children joined his wife Doris in heaven at the age of 97.
Howard was born on July 15, 1923 in New Jersey. He graduated from William Penn High School in New Castle in 1941. Howard joined the Army during World War II in 1941. He was deployed to England aboard the Queen Mary. He was in Company L, 142nd Infantry Regiment, Texas Division. He received the Bronze Star for participating in frontline combat from October 1944 to May 1945.
After returning from the Army, he was a bus driver for the city of Wilmington. He then worked as an installer for Suburban Carpet of Elsmere, DE until retiring in 1985 and moving to Long Neck, DE.
Howard was a skilled craftsman with many talents including duck carving and helping all his children with home projects. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Howard was always ready with a joke and a quick comeback.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife Doris and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his five children, Howard Jr. (Marie) Margaret (Michael), William (Edith), Ronnie (Lori), and Norma (Gary), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at Grace Lawn Cemetery in New Castle, Delaware on Friday, August 28 at 1 p.m.
Donations may be made in Howard's name to your favorite charity
.