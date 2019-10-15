|
Howard P. Graham
New Castle - Howard P. Graham, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 pm until 1 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 300 Basin Road, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm and where Howard was a long time member. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Howard's memory to Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
