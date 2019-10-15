Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
300 Basin Road
New Castle, DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Howard P. Graham Obituary
Howard P. Graham

New Castle - Howard P. Graham, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 pm until 1 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 300 Basin Road, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm and where Howard was a long time member. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Howard's memory to Autism Delaware, 924 Old Harmony Road, Suite 201, Newark, DE 19713.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
