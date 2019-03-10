|
Howard R. "Peewee" Lewis
New Castle - Howard R. "Peewee" Lewis, age 84, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Peewee is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine Lewis; and children, Cheryl Ann Lewis, Leroy Francis Lewis (Lisa), Tracie Marie Todd (Richard) and Michael J. Lewis (Karen).
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 2 pm, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
