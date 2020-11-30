Howard W. Dunkle
New Castle - It is with great sadness that the family of Howard W. Dunkle announces his passing on November 24, 2020, at the age of 91, in Seasons Hospice at the Christiana Hospital. Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha, on February 23, 2020; his parents, James Dunkle and Esther Guldin; and a brother and sister. Howard will be lovingly remembered by his son, Howard (Janet) Dunkle and his daughter, Yvonne (Dunkle) Lyle. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Timothy (Tricia) Lyle, Diana Doherty, Stephen (Sandy) Dunkle, Christopher (Polina) Dunkle and Rachell Dunkle; his three great grandchildren: Quinlan and Zoe Lyle, and Andrew Wood; and nieces and nephews.
Howard was one of three children born in Temple, PA. He was a loving husband and father. Howard is now in Heaven with his wife, Martha, after a nine-month separation. He served in the United States Marine Corps (PFC) during World War II, 1946 through 1949, as a Basic Logistics Man. Howard retired from Delaware Power and Light (Delmarva Power) after 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating and NASCAR.
Services and burial at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
