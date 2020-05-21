Andy was a uniquely courageous and ALWAYS upbeat and positive person throughout his life. He never let illness, hardships, or lifes difficulties ever stand in his way. I never ever remember Andy complaining about anything, if anyone should have complained it was Andy. But never a word. He lived in humility and humor, had a depth of understanding and compassion that many people miss in life. Andy would be a role model of the best in life, and his friendship to myself and my husband over the years displayed a loyalty and vivaciousness that far outweighed Trials of all kinds. Even though his passing is sorrowful, I am certain he is in the presence of God with the most wonderful perfected body without pain and suffering! He has a greater home going to the Saviors side and One day, well see him there! Bless you Lois for the life and love you and Andy shared together. He was an amazing man, and that speaks about you as well. If there is anything we can do, were there for you!

Carol Sivadge

Friend