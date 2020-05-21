Howard William (Andy) Anderson Jr.
1963 - 2020
Howard William (Andy) Anderson Jr.

Oxford, PA - Andy (Howard William) Anderson Jr. passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE to Howard William Anderson Sr and Patricia Ann Anderson,

Andy was a Special Education Teacher and Family Counselor. He was know to be a dedicated teacher and a steadfast supporter of his students. He was a highly regarded and devoted Family Counselor.

Compassionate, giving, genuine and unwavering loyalty were some of Andy's most evident qualities. He made sincere connections with everyone he met. Andy exuded tenacity, and was virtually unstoppable in pursuing his goals and dreams. He was a true inspiration— his determination and enthusiasm were a positive influence to all. He was a devoted uncle and hosted special times with his niece and nephews.

Andy married the love of his life Lois Anderson in 2001. They enjoyed traveling and fostering and rescuing dogs.

Andy is survived by his wife Lois Anderson, his brothers Michael and Brian Anderson, and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to Renee's Rescues, Inc. (reneesres cues.org)




Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 20, 2020
Andy was a uniquely courageous and ALWAYS upbeat and positive person throughout his life. He never let illness, hardships, or lifes difficulties ever stand in his way. I never ever remember Andy complaining about anything, if anyone should have complained it was Andy. But never a word. He lived in humility and humor, had a depth of understanding and compassion that many people miss in life. Andy would be a role model of the best in life, and his friendship to myself and my husband over the years displayed a loyalty and vivaciousness that far outweighed Trials of all kinds. Even though his passing is sorrowful, I am certain he is in the presence of God with the most wonderful perfected body without pain and suffering! He has a greater home going to the Saviors side and One day, well see him there! Bless you Lois for the life and love you and Andy shared together. He was an amazing man, and that speaks about you as well. If there is anything we can do, were there for you!
Carol Sivadge
Friend
May 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David Caldwell
Friend
May 20, 2020
Lois I am so sorry for your loss. Andy is loved by many. My heart is broken. I have so many fond memories this wonderful man. He will be missed.
Tammy
Friend
May 20, 2020
Lois, I am so sorry for your loss. I loved Andy, and missed him when he left NEHS. My first co-lab teacher! Praying for you both!
Larry Truslow
Friend
