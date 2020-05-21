Howard William (Andy) Anderson Jr.
Oxford, PA - Andy (Howard William) Anderson Jr. passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE to Howard William Anderson Sr and Patricia Ann Anderson,
Andy was a Special Education Teacher and Family Counselor. He was know to be a dedicated teacher and a steadfast supporter of his students. He was a highly regarded and devoted Family Counselor.
Compassionate, giving, genuine and unwavering loyalty were some of Andy's most evident qualities. He made sincere connections with everyone he met. Andy exuded tenacity, and was virtually unstoppable in pursuing his goals and dreams. He was a true inspiration— his determination and enthusiasm were a positive influence to all. He was a devoted uncle and hosted special times with his niece and nephews.
Andy married the love of his life Lois Anderson in 2001. They enjoyed traveling and fostering and rescuing dogs.
Andy is survived by his wife Lois Anderson, his brothers Michael and Brian Anderson, and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to Renee's Rescues, Inc. (reneesres cues.org)
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.