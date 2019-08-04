|
Hubert Frederick "Fred" Harman, Jr.
Wilmington - Hubert Frederick Harman, Jr., known to friends and family as "Fred", passed away on July 31, 2019, at the age of 79.
Born in Wilmington, the son of Hubert and Ruth Harman, Fred graduated from Salesianum High School and studied biology at the University of Delaware, where he began dating his love and soulmate, Susan. Fred later obtained a BBA from Wilmington College. Fred served honorably in the Army, Army Reserve, and Delaware Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968.
Fred worked for 15 years at Delaware Blue Cross and Blue Shield and for 34 years at the Delaware Division of Revenue, from which he retired in 2014. He also volunteered as vice president of the Delaware Chapter of the Leukemia Society.
When he was younger, Fred enjoyed fishing and horseback riding. He loved baseball and enjoyed coaching and scorekeeping for his sons' teams. In their later years, he and Susan enjoyed spending time with friends at Delaware Park. Fred was an elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Fred is predeceased by his parents as well as brother Richard Harman, sister-in-law Janice Starkey, brother-in-law Jack McNeal, brother-in-law Bill McNeal, daughter-in-law Shannon Harman, and nephew Brian Starkey.
Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan, and their sons, Craig (Eric), Douglas, Mark (Jennifer), and Michael; granddaughter, Ellie Eina; brother, Bill Harman; sisters-in-law, Beryl Harman, Diane Harman, Sondra Bradley, Pat McNeal; and brothers-in-law, Dave Starkey and Stanley Godlewski, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other dear friends and family.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
The family request that, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202 or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019