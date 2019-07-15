|
Hugh A. Rendina, Jr.
Wilmington - Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on the morning of July 13, 2019, at the age of 66, of complications related to cancer.
Hugh was born on Christmas Eve of 1952, the second of five children to his loving parents, the late Lucy (Bolestria) and Hugh A. Rendina, Sr. He grew up on Lincoln Street in Wilmington, Delaware's "Little Italy" neighborhood and attended St. Anthony of Padua Grade School and Salesianum High School. Hugh later went on to earn a bachelor's degree in secondary education at the University of Delaware.
Hugo began his career working as a substitute teacher, before transitioning into business management-related roles at companies such as Cigna, TheraKinetics, Chase, and State Farm. His business management experience began as a store manager at Fayva Shoes, where he first met his beloved wife of 38 years, Barbara (Sweeney), whom he married on May 2, 1981. They raised two sons, Jonathon and Matthew, whom he proudly referred to as "my two boys" and would talk about with everyone he met.
Though he cherished his time sitting on the patio in solitude, Hugh was a naturally outgoing man who many will remember for the large and small ways in which he selflessly shared his generosity and time. It is not unusual to hear family, friends, and colleagues refer to Hugh as a father figure or mentor, someone who would go out of his way to lend his support in whatever ways were needed.
Hugo would make friends with everyone he met, and a true sign of his friendship was when he gave you his own original nickname for you—"Champ," "Boogs," "Chigs," "Ninny," "Slim," "Big Legs," "Bud," "Doctor," "Pumpkin," "Pal," "Squeet," and "Duck," to name a few. And of course, he went by many names as well, including "Hughie," "Knute," and "Hugs."
Hugh was an avid history buff and a proud Italian-American. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, and member of multiple organizations, including the Prince of Piedmont Lodge #475, the Order Sons of Italy of America, and the 9/11 Memorial Museum.
Hugo was preceded in death by his loving parents and his brother Philip, with whom he is now happily reunited. He was well-known as a family man and his legacy will be lovingly celebrated and remembered by his wife, Barbara, his sons, Jonathon and Matthew, his sisters, Judy and Lucille, his brother, Anthony, his godsons, Philip Jr. and Andrew, his goddaughter, Christine (Glisson) Kegel, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He will also be sorely missed by his three granddogs for whom he had an extra special affection, Baxter, Bailey, and Sadie, as well as many lifelong friends, especially the "LPG" crew.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N Dupont Street, Wilmington, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, also at St. Anthony's Church. Internment will immediately follow at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his honor to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum (www.911memorial.org) or the ALS Hope Foundation (www.alshf.org). The family would like to especially thank the nursing staff of Wilmington Hospital Christiana Care's stepdown unit, especially Louie, Arlene, Kiersten, and Jessica, for their incredible care in his final days.
To place an online condolence, please visit: corletolatinafuneralhome.com 302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal on July 15, 2019