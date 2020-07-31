1/1
Rev. Hugh E. Duffy Osfs
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Hugh E. Duffy, OSFS

Childs, MD - Rev. Hugh E. Duffy, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 68 years, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Father Duffy, son of the late Hugh and Agnes (McCaffery) Duffy, was born on August 21, 1931 in New Castle, DE. He attended St. Paul and St. Patrick Elementary schools, Wilmington, DE and graduated from Salesianum School in 1949. He entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in October 1951, and made first profession of vows in 1952. Father Duffy earned a B.A. from the Catholic University of America, Washington, DC and completed studies for the priesthood at De Sales School of Theology, Hyattsville, MD. He made perpetual profession in 1955 and was ordained a priest on May 31, 1960.

Father's teaching experiences included Northeast Catholic High School and Father Judge High School, Philadelphia, PA. Following his work in secondary education, Father Duffy taught mathematics at the Oblate Novitiate, Childs, MD, until 1974. He was assigned to the Oblate community at Belvadere, near Rising Sun, MD until 1981, when he returned to the community at Childs.

In addition to the members of the Oblate community, Father Duffy is survived by his brother, Thomas; his sister, Margaret Mary; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Duffy Witz.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the private chapel at Annecy Hall, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD. Interment will follow the Mass at the Oblate Cemetery.

In memory of Father Duffy's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved