Rev. Hugh E. Duffy, OSFS



Childs, MD - Rev. Hugh E. Duffy, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 68 years, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Father Duffy, son of the late Hugh and Agnes (McCaffery) Duffy, was born on August 21, 1931 in New Castle, DE. He attended St. Paul and St. Patrick Elementary schools, Wilmington, DE and graduated from Salesianum School in 1949. He entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales in October 1951, and made first profession of vows in 1952. Father Duffy earned a B.A. from the Catholic University of America, Washington, DC and completed studies for the priesthood at De Sales School of Theology, Hyattsville, MD. He made perpetual profession in 1955 and was ordained a priest on May 31, 1960.



Father's teaching experiences included Northeast Catholic High School and Father Judge High School, Philadelphia, PA. Following his work in secondary education, Father Duffy taught mathematics at the Oblate Novitiate, Childs, MD, until 1974. He was assigned to the Oblate community at Belvadere, near Rising Sun, MD until 1981, when he returned to the community at Childs.



In addition to the members of the Oblate community, Father Duffy is survived by his brother, Thomas; his sister, Margaret Mary; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Duffy Witz.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the private chapel at Annecy Hall, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD. Interment will follow the Mass at the Oblate Cemetery.



In memory of Father Duffy's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, DE 19806.









