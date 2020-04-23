|
|
Hugh H. McCole
Claymont - On April 21, 2020, Hugh H. McCole left this world for another. Born in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania, Hugh eventually moved to Claymont, Delaware, where he raised his family.
He was a graduate of West Catholic High School and the University of Pennsylvania. At the beginning of his work career, he was a machinist, and then taught machine shop at Brown Tech H.S. before retiring as Vo-tech Coordinator at Delcastle H.S. He helped secure employment as well as advise students going to post-secondary school.
Next to his family, his main passion was golf. Very few courses going up and down the east coast did he not set foot on. After retiring in 1983, he spent over 20 winters in Florida and almost 10 more in Myrtle Beach--both golf havens. In his later years, it was not uncommon for him to score at or below his age in strokes. What was common about Hugh (known to his siblings as "Bud") was his decency and desire to help those who needed it.
In his late 80s, he could be found volunteering at Wilmington hospital or picking up patients around his residence in Jupiter, Fla. He liked little fanfare, had a strong work ethic and never sought recognition for what he did. He knew his own mind and was blessed with good health and the ability to pursue his desires. Whenever he said he would pick up any of children, he never one failed to show.
He predeceased his wife, Dorothy McCole, ever missing her and is now reunited. After her death years later, he was married to Laura Hobbs, now deceased. Hugh is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Zaplitny, sons Joseph, Bruce (Brenda), William (Patricia) and Dennis (Edith) as well as granddaughters: Lauren, Megan and Elizabeth.
A private visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike. Private interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020