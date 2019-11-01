|
|
Hugh M. Helm, Jr.
Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Wilmington, DE - Hugh M. Helm, Jr. of Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Wilmington, DE peacefully passed away on October 29, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE he was the son of the late Mary (Lucey) and Hugh M. Helm, Sr. He graduated with his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Wilmington College and went on to work as a Postmaster for the Hockessin Post Office until his retirement in 2005. In addition, Hugh served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the . He loved being a "Papi" to his 4 grand kids and living in Florida with his lifelong friends.
Hugh is survived by his daughters, Samantha Rowley (Brian) of Frisco, TX and Kimberly Helm of Columbia, SC; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Emery, Emily, Avery, and Jaxson; his sisters, Kathleen "Katie" Barker (Thomas) and Maryann Berry (Robert); and his brother, Timothy Helm.
A Celebration of Hugh's life will be held on Thursday November 14th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019